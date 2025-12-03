APA Corporation $APA Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of APA worth $34,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 96,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in APA by 209.0% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 185,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in APA by 319.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of APA by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 204,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 137,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on APA from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

APA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of APA opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

