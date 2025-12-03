Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $222.42

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.4167.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $62,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.02. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

