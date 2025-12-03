Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as low as C$8.82. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 496,310 shares.
Separately, DA Davidson raised Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Almonty Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).
