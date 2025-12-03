Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as low as C$8.82. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 496,310 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Almonty Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.