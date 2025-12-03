Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 55,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.4%

ARE opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $109.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

