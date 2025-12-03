74,421 Shares in Planet Labs PBC $PL Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.26.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 0.9%

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

