689,971 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 689,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.6%

DKS opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.06. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $226.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

