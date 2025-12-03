6,248,795 Shares in Unity Software Inc. $U Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,248,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Unity Software by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 76,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.99.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,298,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,303,585.08. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,436,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 573,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,781.98. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,658 shares of company stock worth $107,478,975. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

