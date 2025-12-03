5,467,895 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,467,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $51,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

