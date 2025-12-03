5,330 Shares in Incyte Corporation $INCY Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.Incyte’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

