2,413,557 Shares in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,380. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

