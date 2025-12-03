11,399,070 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,399,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

