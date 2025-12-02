Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.65, but opened at $54.40. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $54.3305, with a volume of 1,449 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YASKY shares. Nomura Securities raised Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yaskawa Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Yaskawa Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on YASKY

Yaskawa Electric Stock Up 3.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $914.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Yaskawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yaskawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yaskawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.