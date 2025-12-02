XTX Topco Ltd Takes $860,000 Position in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Enviri as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enviri by 26.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enviri by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,755,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enviri during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Enviri Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $574.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVRI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

