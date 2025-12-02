XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,446 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $473.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $484.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

