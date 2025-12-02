XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

