XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 35,326 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 106.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 90.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVLG opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NYSE:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $268.84 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLG. Wall Street Zen cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

