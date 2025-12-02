XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $2,527,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 98,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 448.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 145.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,968.02. The trade was a 59.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 20,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $82,586.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at $371,319.75. The trade was a 18.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,071,148 shares of company stock worth $4,611,498. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.38. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

