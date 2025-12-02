XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,176. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,591.25. The trade was a 15.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,417,775 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VTOL opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.78. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $386.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

