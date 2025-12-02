XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,345.68. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 124,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $2,367,462.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,709,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,313,024.54. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 866,639 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,496. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

