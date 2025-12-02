XTX Topco Ltd Invests $849,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,816,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,558,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 77.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $171.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

