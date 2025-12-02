XTX Topco Ltd Has $903,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 147,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

