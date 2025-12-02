XTX Topco Ltd Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.7%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,360. The trade was a 116.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

