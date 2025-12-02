XTX Topco Ltd Has $779,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 462,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 702,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 119,690 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TEGNA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

