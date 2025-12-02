XTX Topco Ltd Buys 12,399 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 357.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 35.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 116.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 34,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

American Woodmark Stock Up 0.5%

AMWD stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $806.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.44). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

