XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 314,170 Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. $GROY

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 496.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.22% of Gold Royalty worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 140.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 42.8% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 629,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSE GROY opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.20 million, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Gold Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

