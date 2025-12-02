XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 126,289 Shares of Stagwell Inc. $STGW

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 236.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,289 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Stagwell worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 51.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stagwell by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

