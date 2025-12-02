Xperi Inc. $XPER Shares Sold by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC lowered its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,151,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xperi by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,091,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.