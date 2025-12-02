XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%
XFLT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 384,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
In other news, insider Scott C. Jones sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $73,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Kristen Law bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
