WorthPointe LLC Sells 645 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,030,203 shares of company stock worth $545,161,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.03. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

