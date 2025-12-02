Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.16.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average is $235.05. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth $556,252,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $456,341,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,702,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

