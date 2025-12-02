Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,241 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Woodward by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 22,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 813.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $304.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Woodward announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Research cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $888,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,319.75. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

