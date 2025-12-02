Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $103.3720, with a volume of 1991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
