Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.41% of Wix.com worth $36,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,466,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36.

Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

