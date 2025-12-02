WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at $38,920,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,949,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth about $16,290,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth about $14,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Baird R W raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of WillScot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

WillScot Stock Performance

WSC opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

