Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Stake Lifted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.42.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,927 shares in the company, valued at $153,353,071.89. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock worth $28,287,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

