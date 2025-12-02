Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,628 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

