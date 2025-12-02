Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.06. 1,577,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,644,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

