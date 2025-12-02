Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 400.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Price Performance
