What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for VAC FY2025 Earnings?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VAC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $267,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, Director William W. Mccarten bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,080.64. This represents a 57.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,958.14. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,692. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.85%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

