What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for OSI Systems Q2 Earnings?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a report released on Monday, December 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $292.00 price objective on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

Shares of OSIS opened at $268.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $292.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,943.40. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $116,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,514. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $11,567,257. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

