WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 54,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 54,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.0520.

WH Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

