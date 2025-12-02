Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 0.7% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,932,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,193,000 after buying an additional 325,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,618,000 after buying an additional 595,038 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

NYSE CMG opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

