Westerkirk Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. BTIG Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,530.50.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,527.36 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,256.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,550.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,633.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

