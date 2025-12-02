Westerkirk Capital Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Welltower by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 424,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 60.6% in the second quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.93.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $209.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

