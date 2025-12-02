Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital cut Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.09.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

