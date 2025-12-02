Westerkirk Capital Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,290,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $404,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,290 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,216,000 after acquiring an additional 271,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

