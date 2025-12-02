Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 26,240 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,240 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,778,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,046,468,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

