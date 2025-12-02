Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 17,000 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after buying an additional 309,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,612,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TMO opened at $585.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

