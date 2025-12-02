Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

