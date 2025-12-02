Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $6,344,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

